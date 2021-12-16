HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.21.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. Analysts expect that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

