HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 151,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,162. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.