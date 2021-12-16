Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HGTXU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

