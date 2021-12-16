Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.76.

Shares of HUM opened at $461.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.98. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

