HUNT Market Cap Reaches $92.18 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $92.18 million and $29.78 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00208263 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

