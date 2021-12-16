Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

