Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of USB opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

