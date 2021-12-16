Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,728 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

