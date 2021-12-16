Huntington National Bank Has $13.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

