Huntington National Bank Purchases 5,522 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.98 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

