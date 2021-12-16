Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $193.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.32.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

