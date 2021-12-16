iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 310,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,037. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.