iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 310,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,037. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

