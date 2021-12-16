Ichiro Aoki Sells 291,920 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $3,654,821.70.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $12.04 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

