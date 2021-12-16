Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 329,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 17,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.