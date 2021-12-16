Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Trading Down 0.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 2,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGNY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth $980,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 19.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares during the period.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGNY)

