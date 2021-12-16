Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $89.09. Impinj shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,710 shares of company stock valued at $82,728,935. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

