Independent Bank Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

