Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 47.7% in November

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,090. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 235.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after buying an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

