INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. 37,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

