Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 283,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,379. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.