Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
IDEXY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 283,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,379. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
