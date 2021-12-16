ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.15 ($15.90).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.