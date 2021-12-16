Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE BERY opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

