Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.42 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

