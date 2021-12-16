Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.24 and a 200-day moving average of $418.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.62.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

