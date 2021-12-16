Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $190.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $197.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

