Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after acquiring an additional 173,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $655.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $621.60 and a 200 day moving average of $562.61. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

