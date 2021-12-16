Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $969,000 Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,462,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $75.47 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $84.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

