Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 250 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $223.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

