Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.8% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,000,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.