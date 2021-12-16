Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.