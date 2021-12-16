Innova Wealth Partners Has $379,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.19 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

