Innova Wealth Partners Invests $3.31 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

