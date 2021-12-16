Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 2,665,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,428. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies with anti-infective, oncology, anti-inflammatory and dermatology applications. The firm’s lead cancer compound, Kevetrin, is an anti-cancer drug which has demonstrated the ability in pre-clinical studies to regulate the p53 pathway and attack cancers.

