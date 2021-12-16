Insider Buying: 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Purchases $118,929.52 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 58,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $118,929.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Albert Fouerti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Albert Fouerti acquired 400,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00.

GOED stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.38.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.