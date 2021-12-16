Insider Buying: Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) insider Mark White bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £89,750 ($118,607.11).

ASEI opened at GBX 344.03 ($4.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 288 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

