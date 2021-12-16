Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,180.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.