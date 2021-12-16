Insider Buying: Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CMO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARHS opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Arhaus Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.