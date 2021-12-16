Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys 20,100 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.42. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 65.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

