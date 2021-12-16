Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDZI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cadiz by 1,206.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.