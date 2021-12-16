Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDZI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.