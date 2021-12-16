Insider Buying: Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

