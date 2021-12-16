Insider Buying: EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) Insider Buys 319,471 Shares of Stock

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) insider Richard Morrow acquired 319,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$16,931.96 ($12,094.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

EQ Resources Company Profile

EQ Resources Limited explores for and produces tungsten, gold, and other mineral resources in Australia. Its flagship property is the Mt Carbine project comprising ML 4867 covering an area of 358.5 hectares and ML 4919 covering an area of 7.891 hectares located in Far North Queensland. The company was formerly known as Speciality Metals International Limited and changed its name to EQ Resources Limited in December 2020.

