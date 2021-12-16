Insider Buying: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Insider Acquires $39,999.60 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) insider Mark D. Fairchild bought 32,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XELA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 344,456 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

