Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Buys 12,266 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

