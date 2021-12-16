Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Buys 12,266 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
