Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Unifi stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.