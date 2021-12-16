Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Unifi stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

