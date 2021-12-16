Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Sells 48,390 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

