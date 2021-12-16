Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $15,372,153.09 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.