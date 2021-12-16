Insider Selling: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells 61,230 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($148,078.37).

Tushar Morzaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($147,756.52).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 176.48 ($2.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.72. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £29.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 240 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.11 ($3.19).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

