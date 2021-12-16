Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells 62,379 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

NYSE:OWL opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.