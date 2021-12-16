Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $347,000.00.

CARG stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 58,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

