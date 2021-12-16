Insider Selling: Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) insider Xiaoyan Michelle Zhang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $14,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

